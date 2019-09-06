Home lettings feedback sought

September 6, 2019 at 12:51 pm

Orkney Islands Council is to seek views on potential changes to its policy on letting homes.

A consultation gets underway on Monday, September 9 – with feedback invited from tenants and applicants for council housing.

“This follows a change to Scottish legislation, but we also want to make sure our lettings policy best reflects local needs,” said Frances Troup, the council’s head of housing, homelessness and schoolcare accommodation services.

“We’ll be holding two consultation events where people can find out more. There will also be plenty of information on the OIC website for those who can’t get to the events. I would encourage our tenants and folk who are on our housing waiting list to take part in the consultation and share their views with us.”

The events are at the St Magnus Centre, Kirkwall, on Tuesday, September 17, from 5.30pm, and the Warehouse Buildings in Stromness, on Wednesday, September 18, from 5.30pm.

