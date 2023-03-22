news

Holm pier in high water as tidal surge hits Orkney

March 22, 2023 at 10:49 am

Reports are coming in this Wednesday morning of flooding in by the pier in St Mary’s, Holm.

This follows a warning from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) of coastal flooding in a number of areas across Orkney.

Risk include St Margaret’s Hope, Burray and Ayre of Cara, Stromness, Westray (Pierowall), Hoy and Longhope, and Sanday.

Due to the forecasted high tide and surge, Orkney Islands Council deployed the flood defences in St Margaret’s Hope on Tuesday afternoon.

Pallets of sandbags were also placed at Cromarty Square, outside the Garson Roads Depot in Stromness and the Burray Pier for residents to use if required.

The Orcadian has asked OIC for further comment on the situation in Holm.

More to follow.

Share this:

Tweet

