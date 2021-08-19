Holiday group tests positive for COVID-19

August 19, 2021 at 6:57 pm

A group of people holidaying in Orkney

have tested positive for COVID-19, NHS Orkney has confirmed, this Thursday evening.

According to the health authority, contact tracing is ongoing in connection with these cases.

This group, combined with other unrelated cases, brings the current number of COVID-19 cases being contact traced in Orkney to 13.

NHS Orkney Consultant in Public Health, Sara Lewis, said the spread of the virus, especially in groups of people spending extended time in each other’s company, was “inevitable” given the relaxing of restrictions.

She said: “We do need our community to be aware that COVID is present and that, while the guidance has been relaxed, the best way to prevent infection is to avoid crowds, wash your hands regularly and well and ensure that, if you do socialise, this is in a well ventilated space.

“Outside is always best.”

Anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms (fever, new cough, loss of taste and smell) must isolate and book a PCR test.

Lateral Flow Device tests should be done before, during and after travel, or at any time an individual is concerned they might have been in an environment where someone may have had the virus.

Due to the increase in cases in Orkney, the COVID Swabbing Service in Kirkwall will be open seven days a week until further notice.

This is to enable tests to be completed more quickly.

All PCR tests are currently taking 48-72 hours to process and those affected are asked to be patient and to stay isolated until they receive a negative result.

Those who test positive will be asked to isolate, the details of which will be explained by the Test and Protect team.

To book a Covid test call 01856 888211.

Share this:

Tweet

