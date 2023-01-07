featured news

Hogmanay kayak event raises over £1,900 for Kirkwall RNLI

January 7, 2023 at 2:00 pm

A successful event at Hogmanay saw the Kirkwall Kayak Club paddle around Kirkwall harbour lit up in festive lights to fundraise for the local RNLI lifeboat station.

Crowds gathered to watch the event and enjoy refreshments provided by the local Kirkwall RNLI fundraising team. 15 kayaks paddled round the bay in the fundraising event which was enjoyed by the many spectators that attended to support the Kirkwall Kayak Club and Kirkwall RNLI.

The club raised over £1,100 through the event in aid of Kirkwall RNLI and the RNLI Kirkwall fundraising team received over £800 in donations for refreshments.

