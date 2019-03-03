Hockey ladies win, draw in rugby and netballers help Scotland to bronze

March 3, 2019 at 7:13 pm

Orkney’s senior ladies hockey side progressed to the last four in the Scottish District Cup this afternoon.

They beat Madras 6-1 with Charlotte Bruce grabbing a hat-trick, Raeann Hutchison scoring a double and Aimee Drever also adding a strike.

In rugby, Orkney gained a point after drawing 13-13 with Carrick.

And in Huddersfield, netballers Kristi Rendall and Zara Flett helped Scotland’s Under-17s to a bronze medal in the Netball Europe Championships.

