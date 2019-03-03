Hockey ladies win, draw in rugby and netballers help Scotland to bronze
Orkney’s senior ladies hockey side progressed to the last four in the Scottish District Cup this afternoon.
They beat Madras 6-1 with Charlotte Bruce grabbing a hat-trick, Raeann Hutchison scoring a double and Aimee Drever also adding a strike.
In rugby, Orkney gained a point after drawing 13-13 with Carrick.
And in Huddersfield, netballers Kristi Rendall and Zara Flett helped Scotland’s Under-17s to a bronze medal in the Netball Europe Championships.