HM Government

May 9, 2020 at 1:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: Coronavirus. Got symptoms – even mild ones?

DO NOT leave the house at all for 7 days.

Still have symptoms after 7 days?

DO NOT leave the house until they go.

EVERYONE else in your household must not leave the house for 14 days.

Do not go out even to buy food or essentials.

Stay at home to exercise.

nhsinform.scot/coronavirus

STAY HOME – PROTECT THE NHS – SAVE LIVES

