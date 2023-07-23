  • Kirkwall
History made as Stenness reach first Parish final in 86 years

The Stenness side who made history this evening. (Olga Thomson)

Stenness made Parish Cup history this evening, reaching their first final in 86 years by beating Birsay.

Up 1-0 from the first leg, Birsay extended their advantage through Sam Spence.

Less than a minute later, Stenness were awarded a way back into the tie from the penalty spot which Damien Sutherland slotted away.

Two goals from 16-year-old Max Linklater then turned the tie on its head to leave Stenness with one foot in the final.

A late Spence penalty handed Birsay a lifeline but Stenness saw the match out to leave the side and the parish celebrating a first Parish Cup final since 1937.

In the other semi- final, Westray will take a 1-0 lead to South Ronaldsay next Sunday, after an Owen Rendall goal.

Read more in The Orcadian.

 