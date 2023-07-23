featured news

History made as Stenness reach first Parish final in 86 years

July 23, 2023 at 9:49 pm

Stenness made Parish Cup history this evening, reaching their first final in 86 years by beating Birsay.

Up 1-0 from the first leg, Birsay extended their advantage through Sam Spence.

Less than a minute later, Stenness were awarded a way back into the tie from the penalty spot which Damien Sutherland slotted away.

Two goals from 16-year-old Max Linklater then turned the tie on its head to leave Stenness with one foot in the final.

A late Spence penalty handed Birsay a lifeline but Stenness saw the match out to leave the side and the parish celebrating a first Parish Cup final since 1937.

In the other semi- final, Westray will take a 1-0 lead to South Ronaldsay next Sunday, after an Owen Rendall goal.

Read more in The Orcadian.

