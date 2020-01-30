Higlands and Islands students hold conference

January 30, 2020 at 12:04 pm

The Highlands and Islands Students’ Association (HISA), which represents students at Orkney College, kicked off its annual conference — HISA Con — at the Mercure Hotel in Inverness yesterday, Wednesday.

The event, which runs until Friday, focusses on the theme of climate change and sustainability and will see interactive workshops, keynote speakers and various activities designed to help students of the University of the Highlands and Islands make the most of their student experience.

With approximately 80 students in attendance, this year’s event is the largest so far, with some students travelling from Orkney, Shetland, Oban, and Stornoway.

