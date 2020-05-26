Highlands & Islands are one of the safest places to live in Scotland say police

May 26, 2020 at 10:16 am

THE Highlands and Islands remains one of the safest places to live in Scotland – with crime levels among the lowest in the country during 2019/20.

Year-end figures highlighted a reduction of more than five per cent in overall crime when compared to the previous year, while the overall detection rate also increased by more than three percentage points say police.

In particular, further reductions were recorded in the most frequently encountered violent crimes including serious and common assaults and robberies. Detection rates for these crime have also increased.

Divisional commander chief superintendent George Macdonald said: “This has been another very positive 12 months in terms of overall performance based on reported crime within the Highland and Islands area, where we continue to see a downward trend in many crime types. Our focus and efforts in detecting and ultimately charging those responsible for committing crime also remains very high.

“This is the third successive year that a reduction has also been recorded in significant elements of violent crime, which puts the region in a very strong position nationally in terms of this crime type. I have no doubt this is testament to the well-embedded prevent agenda we have in place across the Highlands & Islands, of which strong partnership working and close relationships with our communities is absolutely key. I would like to thank the public and the various regional and local partnerships that we work closely with for their support. Behind many crimes are truly difficult and complex issues, which can have a lasting impact on families, victims and our communities. These are not matters for police to deal with in isolation and I can assure you that we remain fully committed to keeping our communities safe and will continue in our collaborative efforts to achieve that.”

The news comes as Police Scotland published its Performance Report, introduced by deputy chief constable Fiona Taylor, and quarter four management information figures for 2019/20.

In the Highlands & Islands, an overall reduction was recorded in crimes of dishonesty, and group four crimes which include vandalism.

69 incidents were also recorded under the new Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018 which came into effect on April 1, 2019.

This innovative new law is making a significant difference – police officers are now trained to recognise the range of abusive behaviours, including coercive and controlling. Abusers now face the consequences of their abuse whether it is psychological, physical, sexual or financial. Nationally, almost1,700 offences were recorded.

Speaking on Monday, chief superintendent Macdonald added: “These are currently unprecedented times for us all however as DCC Taylor said today, Police Scotland is here to help and our priorities are focused on keeping people safe, preventing and detecting crime, supporting vulnerable people by working with our partners and local communities. The year-end figures for 2019/20 serve as another benchmark for the year ahead and I thank you again for your continued co-operation and support.”

