Highlands and Islands list MSPs declared

May 8, 2021 at 5:54 pm

Four Conservatives will represent the Highlands and Islands region in the Scottish Parliament, alongside one MSPs each from the SNP, the Greens and Labour.

The result for the region was officially declared this afternoon, Saturday.

MSPs elected to the Highlands and Islands region include Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party leader Douglas Ross. He will be joined by his tory colleagues Edward Mountain, Donald Cameron and Jamie Halcro Johnston.

Mr Halcro Johnston, who hails from Orkney, was one of four Highlands and Islands list MSPs returned to their seat in this election.

Representing the SNP for the Highlands and Islands will be Emma Roddick, while Rhoda Grant has been returned to her seat as a Labour MSP. Ariane Burgess will represent the region for the Scottish Green Party.

Share this:

Tweet

