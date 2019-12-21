  • Kirkwall
advertorial

Highland Park

ADVERTORIAL:

FREE Viking Soul Tour at Highland Park

We are delighted to invite you to Highland Park distillery for a FREE VIKING SOUL TOUR.

You’ll start with a short film about Highland Park and our Viking roots, followed by a tour of our working distillery and finishing with a tasting of two selected drams of Highland Park — 12 Year Old Viking Honour and another of our Hero whiskies.

We look forward to welcoming you!

For further details and to book, please call: 01856 874619

CHRISTMAS OPENING HOURS

Monday 23rd December 10am – 5pm
Tuesday 24th December 10am – 3pm

Closed at the weekends as normal

Monday 30th December 10am – 5pm
Tuesday 31st December 10am – 3pm
Friday 3rd January 10am – 5pm

www.highlandparkwhisky.com/distillery

Advanced booking is essential. Allow 1 hour for the tour. 11 and over (Drams only available to over 18s). This offer is valid from 23rd December 2019 to the 3rd January 2020. Only 1 free tour per person and free tours will be offered on a first come, first served basis.

