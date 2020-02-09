Highland Park – Whisky & Luxury Chocolate Tasting Tour
ADVERTORIAL: We are delighted to invite you to take a tour of the Highland Park distillery followed by a tasting of our whiskies paired with luxury
chocolates from Mirrie Dancers Chocolatier of Orkney for £30.
You’ll start with a short film about Highland Park and our Viking roots, followed by a tour of our working distillery and finishing with a tasting of
6 whiskies (including our 18 year old bottling), each paired with a luxury chocolate. This takes place in our private tasting room hosted by one of our
senior visitor experience hosts and a member of the team from Mirrie Dancers.
We look forward to welcoming you!
FEBRUARY 14TH & 15TH
Tour start times are 12:00pm, 2:30pm and 6:00pm
For further details and to book, please call: 01856 874619
Advance booking is essential, by phone only. Allow 2 hours for the tour. Only available to over 18s.
This experience is only available on the 14th February 2020 and 15th February 2020.
www.highlandparkwhisky.com/distillery