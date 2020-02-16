  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

Highland Park – Whisky & Luxury Chocolate Tasting Tour

ADVERTORIAL: We are delighted to invite you to take a tour of the Highland Park distillery followed by a tasting of our whiskies paired with luxury
chocolates from Mirrie Dancers Chocolatier of Orkney for £30.

You’ll start with a short film about Highland Park and our Viking roots, followed by a tour of our working distillery and finishing with a tasting of
6 whiskies (including our 18 year old bottling), each paired with a luxury chocolate. This takes place in our private tasting room hosted by one of our
senior visitor experience hosts and a member of the team from Mirrie Dancers.

We look forward to welcoming you!

FEBRUARY 14TH & 15TH

Tour start times are 12:00pm, 2:30pm and 6:00pm

For further details and to book, please call: 01856 874619

Advance booking is essential, by phone only. Allow 2 hours for the tour. Only available to over 18s.
This experience is only available on the 14th February 2020 and 15th February 2020.

www.highlandparkwhisky.com/distillery

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos