Highland Park January Tour

January 4, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: Discover our special January tour.

We are delighted to invite you to take a tour of the Highland Park distillery followed by a range of exclusive whisky tastings for £50.

You’ll start with a short film about Highland Park and our Viking roots, followed by a tour of our working distillery and finishing with a tasting of the Fire and Ice bottlings, followed by the Light and Dark bottlings. This takes place in our private tasting room hosted by our Senior Visitor Experience Hosts.

We look forward to welcoming you!

For further details and to book, please call: 01856 874619

Opening hours from 3rd January: Monday to Friday 10am – 5pm. This tour is also available at 6pm on Friday evenings of January the 10th, 17th, 24th, 31st.

Advanced booking is essential, by phone only. Allow 2 hours for the tour. Only available to over 18s. This offer is valid from 3rd January 2020 to the 31st January 2020.

www.highlandparkwhisky.com/distillery

