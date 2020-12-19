Highland Park – Free Honour and Pride Tour

December 19, 2020 at 3:00 pm

ADVERTORIAL: We are delighted to invite you to Highland Park distillery for a FREE HONOUR AND PRIDE TOUR.

You’ll start with a short film about Highland Park and our Viking roots, a wee dram followed by a tour of our working distillery and finishing with a tasting of two selected drams of Highland Park – 12-year-old Viking Honour and 18-year-old Viking Pride.

We look forward to welcoming you!

For further details and to book, please email tours@highlandparkwhisky.com

www.highlandparkwhisky.com/distillery

Share this:

Tweet

