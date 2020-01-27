Highland NHS chief moves to Orkney post

January 27, 2020

THE FORMER head of NHS Highland is to become chief executive of NHS Orkney.

Iain Stewart is moving on from his role as chief executive of NHS Highland to take an executive role within NHS Orkney, ahead of taking on the role of chief executive here, after the phased retirement of current chief executive Gerry O’Brien.

David Drever, NHS Orkney Board interim chairman said: “I am pleased to announce that NHS Orkney in conjunction with Scottish Government has appointed Mr Iain Stewart as chief executive designate with Mr Stewart taking on the post of chief executive with effect from 1 July 2020 following the retirement of Gerry O’Brien on 30 June 2020.

“Mr Stewart is an experienced NHS senior manager having held a number of senior positions in England and Wales and will be joining us from NHS Highland where he has been chief executive since December 2018.

“Mr Stewart will take up post as chief executive designate on 1 March 2020 and this will allow for a four month handover with Gerry O’Brien, ensuring that we have a seamless transition period.

“Mr Stewart is very well versed in the challenges and opportunities facing remote and rural boards and he is looking forward to leading, innovating and improving health and care services across Orkney and the North of Scotland.”

