HIAL statement following Flybe collapse

March 5, 2020 at 12:51 pm

Following the news, this morning, Thursday, that regional airline Flybe has collapsed, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (HIAL), which operates 11 of Scotland’s airports — including Kirkwall Airport — has released a statement reassuring passengers.

Flybe formerly external flights to and from Orkney, until it pulled out of Kirkwall Airport in 2018.

A HIAL spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with Flybe employees and customers at this time. Flybe flights from Inverness to both Belfast City airport and Birmingham airport are no longer operating. Anyone with a flight booked with Flybe should not travel to the airport and should contact the airline.

“Eastern Airways has confirmed that flights between Wick John O’Groats and Aberdeen will run as normal. Anyone travelling on this route should contact Eastern Airways if they require more information.”

Share this:

Tweet

