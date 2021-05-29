HIAL shares airport investment plans as parking charges return

May 29, 2021 at 10:33 am

As car parking charges resume at Kirkwall Airport, The Orcadian can reveal that Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL) took in close to £130,000 in parking fees here between September 2018 and March 2020.

The have charges only recently been reintroduced at the airport, after being temporarily suspended, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But HIAL say that money generated from parking is being used to assist multi-million-pound improvement plans for Kirkwall Airport.

Full story in The Orcadian, available now online and in shops.

