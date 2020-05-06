HIAL puts out tender for remote tower scheme

May 6, 2020 at 4:48 pm

A programme which aims to bring a remote air traffic control solution to the Highlands and Islands has gone out to tender.

The airport operator behind the controversial scheme, Highlands and Island Airports Ltd. (HIAL), has said that the successful bidder will be expected to be involved in the design, supply, delivery and installation, as well as commissioning and testing of equipment at Kirkwall, Inverness, Sumburgh, Dundee and Stornoway airports.

The company added that, to support the implementation and the delivery of the remote air traffic tower solution, there will be additional future procurement processes.

Share this:

Tweet

