HIAL pay dispute over as members vote to accept deal

March 21, 2023 at 12:06 pm

Members of the trade union Prospect working in fire and security for Highlands and Islands Airport Limited (HIAL) have voted to accept a revised pay deal for 2022-23, which will end the current dispute.

Members accepted the revised deal, which was negotiated following industrial action at airports across the HIAL group, by almost 75 per cent in a ballot. The revised offer provides a seven per cent uplift for those earning up to £44 000, a five per cent uplift for those earning up to £80 000, and a four per cent for those above £80 000.

HIAL have said that Unite members have also accepted the revised pay offer.

HIAL managing director, Inglis Lyon, said he was “pleased” that the enhanced offer has been accepted.

He added: “We are sorry that the industrial action and route suspensions have caused considerable disruption for passengers and our customers, particularly for those on our island communities who rely on our airports to support essential and lifeline services.

“We also apologise for the significant impact the action has had on our airline partners.

“This positive result will provide our partner airlines with the certainty they require to plan air connectivity for their passengers.”

