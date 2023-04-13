featured news

HIAL Managing Director to step down

April 13, 2023 at 11:37 am

The managing director of Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd. (HIAL) has confirmed plans to step down from the role.

Inglis Lyon intends will depart from his position at the regional airport operator this summer.

“I have worked with a fantastic team throughout my time at HIAL,” said Mr Lyon in a statement this Thursday morning.

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues and their commitment to their communities, particularly during the pandemic when amongst much uncertainty they didn’t miss a beat and lifeline services continued.

“I have been very fortunate to meet and work with superb colleagues across the company, numerous HIAL Board members, government officials and ministers and local community partners.

“However, after 18 years’ service, I’ve reached that time of life when it is time to pass the baton on and give someone the opportunity to hold the keys to what I consider to be the best job in the Highlands and Islands and take HIAL to the next level.”

Speaking on behalf of the HIAL Board, chairwoman Lorna Jack said: “We wish Inglis well as he prepares for the next chapter in his life.

“He leaves a very capable senior management team and the HIAL Board is now focussed on recruiting the next person to lead the organisation.”

