HIAL impact assessment will do little to convince communities says McArthur

August 20, 2020 at 4:36 pm

The recent announcement from Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd (HIAL), that an islands impact assessment is well underway, has been labelled a “tick box exercise” by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur.

The MSP has said the assessment will do little to ease the concerns of those affected by the airport operator’s plans to centralise air traffic control at five airports, including Kirkwall airport, to a hub in Inverness.

HIAL has said it’s £28 million Air Traffic Management Strategy will address problems with staff retention, increased pressure on costs and changing regulation. However there has been a backlash from staff, communities and politicians over what they say is a lack of proper consultation and the a potential loss of jobs in the areas affected.

Speaking this week, Mr McArthur said: “Nobody disputes the need for modernisation of air traffic services, but it must be done in such a way that doesn’t put at risk vital transport links for our islands. This point has been made repeatedly to HIAL since it first published its centralisation plans.

“HIAL now trumpets the fact that it is carrying out an island impact assessment, but has also made clear that they intend to press ahead with centralisation regardless. They shouldn’t be surprised, therefore, if this ‘tick box’ exercise does little to convince staff or the communities directly affected.

“Meantime, Scottish Ministers have been happy to stand by and allow HIAL to spend millions on a project they claim is still subject to an impact assessment. Again, they can have no complaints if people in Orkney conclude that all this makes a mockery of the much-vaunted Islands Act.”

