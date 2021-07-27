HIAL confirms Kirkwall Airport will shut for strike

July 27, 2021 at 3:37 pm

As a result of strike action by air traffic controllers, Kirkwall airport will be closed to all but emergency flights on Thursday, July 29, from 12:01am for 24 hours.

Inglis Lyon, Highlands and Islands Airports Ltd’s managing director said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this day of strike action will cause. The disruption will impact our passengers, airline partners and the communities we serve at a crucial time in the recovery from the effects of the Covid pandemic.

“It is extremely disappointing that strike action is going ahead despite months of work with Prospect to agree a number of policies to support our colleagues’ transition to our Air Traffic Management programme.

“We are still in talks with the union on a commuting policy and appeal to Prospect to conclude those discussions before considering any further escalation of industrial action.”

Benbecula, Dundee, Inverness, Stornoway, and Sumburgh airports will also be shutting on Thursday, July 29 as a result of the strike action.

Further information is available on HIAL’s website. Passengers with any queries relating to flights should contact their airline.

