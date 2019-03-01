HIAL air traffic controllers vote to strike

March 1, 2019 at 3:43 pm

Air traffic controllers across Highlands and Island Airports Limited (HIAL), including those working at Kirkwall Airport, have voted to undertake industrial action, following the rejection by Scottish Ministers of a business case to resolve a dispute over pay.

The ballot of the controllers by Union Prospect saw 88 per cent of controllers vote for strike action, with 90 per cent backing action short of a strike. The turnout was 86 per cent.

Prospect has said it will consult representatives next week before confirming industrial action plans. The action is likely to start in April and continue through the summer.

This situation arose after HIAL airport controllers sought a pay rise, as they said they were being paid half as much as their counterparts in other areas. However, HIAL said this isn’t the case and proposals were rejected by Scottish Ministers.

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said: “Our members at HIAL undertake highly skilled roles, much in demand across the UK and Europe, but due to public sector pay restraint their pay has fallen significantly behind the rest of the industry.

“Air Traffic Controllers do not want to have to take this action but ministers’ refusal to engage with the issue of pay has left them with no choice. Prospect remains ready to negotiate at any point to avoid this action but ministers must come back to the table with a new meaningful offer.”

HIAL managing director Inglis Lyon, has responded to news of the ballot, saying: “We are disappointed Air Traffic Control (ATC) colleagues have chosen to take industrial action that is likely to have a significant impact on passengers and the communities we serve in the Highlands and Islands.

“The Prospect union has sought a double-digit pay award. As a government sponsored agency, HIAL must follow the Scottish Government pay policy. We cannot implement pay awards more than that directed by government.

“HIAL made a pay award offer to all staff which was accepted following an overall ballot of trade union members and paid to all staff at the end of September 2018. This was backdated to 1 April 2018 and saw colleagues receive increases of up to three per cent in line with Scottish Government Pay Remit Guidelines.

“Prospect ATC members rejected the pay settlement, but nonetheless received the increase.

“We are open to holding further talks with Prospect on a recruitment and retention allowance for Air Traffic Control staff that would further bolster an attractive remuneration package that already includes excellent pension benefits and holiday entitlements.”

