Heroin package seized at Kirkwall sorting office

August 17, 2023 at 11:52 am

Police have intercepted a drugs package, containing £2,000 worth of heroin, in the Kirkwall sorting office on Junction Road.

Officers, along with the Orkney Drugs Dog, attended to inspect the suspicious package on August 11.

The dog indicated that the parcel contained drugs, according to police, and a quantity of heroin was discovered and seized.

Officers estimate the drugs have a potential street value of £2,000.

A full search of the premises was conducted with no further packages found.

Extensive inquiries have been carried out, officers say, but no arrests have been made as yet, and they are continuing their investigation.

Chief Inspector Scott Robertson said: “I believe this heroin would have been distributed throughout the local community and its removal will have a major impact on the supply of drugs.

“Rest assured, we continue to investigate this matter fully. I would ask anyone who has any information regarding this incident to contact us, your support and co-operation in removing drugs from our streets is vital.”

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 3046 of 11 August, 2023. Alternatively, they call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where you can give your information anonymously.

