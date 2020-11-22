Heriot Watt — Call for Student Accommodation
ADVERTORIAL: Call for student accommodation as Heriot-Watt University’s Orkney Campus offers January start date.
If you are interested in offering student accommodation, please contact: PJ Dewar on p.dewar@hw.ac.uk or Claire Mullins on Claire.Mullins@hw.ac.uk.
The Orkney Campus offers a range of Masters level programmes, as well as an increasing number of postgraduate research opportunities. For more information on the study options available, please visit: https://www.hw.ac.uk/uk/orkney.htm.