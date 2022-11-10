featured news

Help send four Stenness brainboxes to London

November 10, 2022 at 5:18 pm

An online fundraising appeal to help send a team of young brainboxes from Stenness Community School to compete in a national final in London has received fantastic backing in just minutes.

A GoFundMe page has attracted over £1,400 in funding in a matter of minutes, in a race against time to confirm their spot in the final of the Britannica Magazine Schools Club Challenge.

After taking part in an online quiz on Wednesday, hosted by encyclopaedia publisher Britannica, and finishing inside the top four of 60 primary school teams, the pupils — Vaila McIntosh, Annie Kenyon, Joshua Nixon and Jessica Pirie — were invited to London at the end of the month for the grand finale.

But the sticking point is that their appearance in the final must be confirmed by 11am on Friday — too short a turnaround for the usual fundraising or any grant support to assist with travel and accommodation costs.

The children’s teacher, Mrs Vickie Leonard, is now hoping that the goodwill, generosity and support of the public and business community, can send the children on their way to an unforgettable trip to London.

Help send the group to London here: www.gofundme.com/f/stenness-school-trip-to-london

Share this:

Tweet

