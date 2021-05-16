Help a child to fly. Become a foster carer.

May 16, 2021 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL:

It takes someone kind, understanding and big hearted to be a foster carer. If you have a spare room and the time and energy to welcome a young person into your life, then we want to hear from you.

Foster carers come from all walks of life. You can be renting your home, between jobs, single, gay, married or without children of your own. You simply need the compassion and capacity to hang in there with a child or young person who has faced challenges in their life.

You don’t need any specific qualifications to foster. We provide comprehensive training and financial assistance, as well as emotional and practical support. If you have what it takes to foster in Orkney, please contact us on:

E: fostering.adoption@orkney.gov.uk

T: 01856 873535

