Helliar Holm Lighthouse to receive new paint job

Helliar Holm Lighthouse off Shapinsay. (Picture: Craig Taylor)

Maintenance work at Helliar Holm Lighthouse is set to get underway on Monday.

This will involve a number of helicopter flights between Head of Work and Helliar Holm carrying scaffolding and other equipment.

The lighthouse is owned and maintained by Orkney Marine Services and the contract to paint the lighthouse and battery store and carry out other routine maintenance work was awarded to local firm A. Sutherland following a competitive tendering process.

The work that is to be undertaken is weather dependent.

 

