Heilendi and Skerryvore open for emergencies only

July 14, 2023 at 8:57 am

A recent national server upgrade is causing some unavoidable and significant challenges to GP Practices across Orkney, NHS Orkney has warned.

Those affected are Stromness, Rousay, Heilendi, Skerryvore, St Margaret’s Hope and the Orcades practices. Due to this, both Heilendi and Skerryvore GP Practices will be open for emergency services only today (Friday, July 14).

NHS Orkney says that all involved are working hard to resolve these issues as soon as possible and everyone’s cooperation is appreciated while they do so.

The health authority are asking that people only contact Skerryvore and Heilendi for emergency issues and not routine enquiries — queries regarding repeat prescriptions will not be dealt with today. However, all pre-booked appointments will still go ahead, as scheduled.

If anyone has ordered prescriptions on Wednesday or Thursday from the health centres affected, it will take longer for the medication to be available. As a result, NHSO ask that you allow an additional 2-3 days for this to be available.

If you urgently require medicines, or cannot wait the additional time, the health authority advise that your community pharmacy can support you with your prescription request. However, NHS Orkney ask that you use this only if necessary.

If you do need medical advice, the health authority asks that you seek guidance from NHS Inform at https://www.nhsinform.scot/symptoms-and-self-help or, call NHS24 on 111. For medical emergencies, call 999.

