featured news

Heifer donation boosts prostate charity cause

May 20, 2023 at 9:10 am

Inspired by his own family’s experience, a Firth farmer has stunned those behind a new awareness charity with a very special donation of a different kind.

Al Watson, who farms 520 acres at Rennibister, has thrown his support behind the important men’s health message promoted by Orkney Prostate Awareness (OPA), donating a heifer to the charity’s cause.

The heifer, a brown Simmental out of a Belgian cross, will be sold through the Orkney mart later in the year, raising money for the charity and — more importantly — awareness of prostate issues in Orkney’s farming community.

The charity hopes that the gesture can encourage more men, particularly farmers, not to dismiss or ignore signs of prostate trouble.

Read more in The Orcadian this week.

Share this:

Tweet

