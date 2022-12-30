news

Health chief and RNLI mechanic included in New Year Honours List

December 30, 2022 at 10:30 pm

A healthcare chief and lifeboat mechanic are Orkney’s representatives in His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours list.

Interim chief executive of NHS Orkney, Michael Dickson has been awarded an OBE for services to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, and mechanic at the RNLI Kirkwall Lifeboat Station, Dupre Strutt, is to receive an MBE for services to maritime safety.

Mr Dickson, who is set to depart his interim chief executive role in the new year, said the award was “overwhelming”.

Also being honoured in the New Year List is Mr Strutt, who has, since 1983, given 39 years’ service to the RNLI.

Mr Strutt is the mechanic at the Kirkwall RNLI and is a retired area lifesaving manager for Scotland.

After being awarded an MBE, he said that he believed that the award is a reflection on the RNLI itself and the charity’s volunteers.

