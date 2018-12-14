  • Kirkwall
news

Health board collects prestigious award

From the left are: HRH Prince Edward, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Professions, David McArthur, Head of Organisational Development, Julie Nicol, Head of Facilities and Estates, Malcolm Colquhoun and Secretary of State for Defence, Gavin Williamson.​

NHS Orkney has collected a coveted award by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) recognising the board’s support of the armed forces.

Julie Nicol, Head of Organisational Development and Learning collected the Employer Recognition Scheme Gold Award on behalf of NHS Orkney at an awards presentation in London last month.

Ms Nicol said: “This is further recognition for the hard work and commitment a great deal of people put in to supporting our servicemen and women.

“I was delighted and honoured to be selected to collect this award on behalf of the board.

“Having collected the silver award last year, it was a natural progression to move onto the gold award. The staff at NHS Orkney should be recognised for this collective achievement”.

Chief Executive Gerry O’Brien said: “Everyone working for the board is delighted by this honour. We take our commitment to supporting the Armed Forces very seriously. Current and former servicemen and women bring with them a wealth of expertise which we can use to maintain and improve the health of people across the county.”

