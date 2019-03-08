Have your say on the future of Papdale

Folk in Kirkwall will be getting a chance to feedback on ways to ensure the positive future of the Papdale area, in a series of public sessions, this week.

Help Shape The Future of Padpale — organised by representatives of Orkney Islands Council, Papdale East Playpark Association (PEPA), Your Kirkwall, Sustrans and Transport Scotland — will see the first of these public drop-ins today, Friday, March 8, at Kirkwall Grammar School from 2pm until 6.30pm.

This will be followed by a second session on Saturday, between 10am and 4pm, which will include a public walk-around the area (subject to weather conditions).

PEPA chairwoman Lorraine Craigie believes that this is a great opportunity for folk to give their views on potential plans for the area, and in particular, the rejuvenation of Papdale East Playpark.

She said: “We are very happy that, in conjunction with OIC, we have successfully applied to Sustrans for funding to employ a designer to help us with ideas on the layout of paths within the park, and designing play areas.

“Paul and Stuart from Iglu Studio were here in early February and along with PEPA members spoke with a group of school pupils from Papdale Primary and KGS, as well as having open sessions for the public to attend in the Lambaness Centre.

“They will be back this Friday and Saturday with plans and drawings based on the suggestions they received last time, and we are now asking for the community’s feedback at Kirkwall Grammar School.

“This is a park for the Papdale area and we need your thoughts. I’m looking forward to hearing what everyone thinks of the plans before we take this project a step further forward.”

