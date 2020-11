Hatston Pier closed due to ferry incident

November 18, 2020 at 10:08 pm



Hatston pier has been closed to the public by police tonight as a safety precaution, after the ferry Pentalina came partially away from the harbour in gale force winds.

The OIC Marine Services launch Kirkwall Bay is on the scene, assisting in the operation to secure the vessel, which had been tied up alongside. The ship was still secure and facing head to wind at 10pm.Â

No further information is available at this time. Updates to follow.

