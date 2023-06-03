featured news

‘Hats off’ to health staff amid hospital capacity pressures

June 3, 2023 at 9:15 am

Orkney’s hardworking health staff have come in for high praise after rising to capacity challenges at The Balfour.

It has been revealed this week that up to 20 per cent of beds are filled at any given time by folk who shouldn’t be in hospital — but this is just one of a number of factors which pushed capacity into “red level” last week.

As our health and social care services face increased presentations at the Emergency Department (ED), home care shortages, and delayed discharges, staff rising to meet these challenges have been praised for efforts. Amid it all, the smaller of The Balfour’s two inpatient wards, IP2, has been closed to admissions due to a COVID outbreak.

Speaking to The Orcadian on Monday, Sam Thomas, NHS Orkney’s director of nursing, midwifery, allied health professionals and acute services, said: “I think what we’ve seen over the last three, four, five days — but especially yesterday over that 24-hour period — was remarkable efforts from all the staff across health and social care.

“The whole system has absolutely pulled together to ensure that The Balfour as a site is safe, and that every single patient — whether they’re part of our patient group in The Balfour, or our patients out in the community — are safe and receiving the levels of care that they should be.

“So hats off to the staff for what they have pulled together.

“They are tired, absolutely. When you’ve got periods of sustained pressure it does take its toll — but their teams are all around everybody, and we are very conscious of the additional effort we are asking people to make at the moment.”

It was announced on Thursday that day case procedures would resume at The Balfour this Friday, as NHS Orkney steps down some measures put in place to alleviate capacity pressures.

