Harray Young Farmers make bale art final

October 8, 2020 at 1:00 pm

The Harray Young Farmers have made the final of the country-wide bale art competition.

The bale art 2020 champion will be announced tomorrow, Friday, October 9.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) run the competition each year, and see the various clubs get creative by decorating field bales into colourful characters and designs.

East Mainland, Sandwick, and Harray raised their bales over the weekend amid torrential rain and winds, and social distancing guidelines.

This year’s theme was “something to make you smile”, and saw 50 clubs across Scotland take to the challenge.

Harray Young Farmers chose to decorate their bales with the claymation characters Wallace and Gromit, hoping to make passers by say cheese.

Now the team has made it to the final 12, and are up against the clubs from Brechin, Forfar, Strathmore, Beith, Lower Nithsdale, Keith and District, Lower Speyside, Strichen, Bell Baxter, Kinross, and Bathgate.

National chairwoman, Gemma Bruce said: “Bale art is a favourite event for members and supporters and a great way to promote key messages along with the association to wider communities.”

The contest also aims to raise money for chosen charities, this year being the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI), a charity that provides financial, emotional and practical support to rural communities across Scotland.

