Harbour authority safety compliance ‘is at best marginal’

May 19, 2023 at 12:18 pm

A damning audit has found that Orkney Islands Council Harbour Authority (OICHA) “is at best marginal” in its compliance with the national safety standards.

The management of the harbour authority has been deemed “considerably below the standard that is expected.”

Many of the recommendations listed by Marine and Risk Consultants Ltd. have been known to OICHA for over two years without being acted on, the audit report states.

It concludes by calling upon the authority to draw up an improvement plan, which should be taken forward “as a high priority.”

The audit, which was carried out November 6-11, 2022, is due to be discussed at a meeting of the harbour authority sub-committee next Tuesday, May 23.

An update states that, of the 27 issues raised by the auditors, three have been completed and the remainder are “all in hand with completion dates.”

Laying out the main findings of the auditors, the report states:

there has been “very little progress” with the numerous recommendations which came out of the previous audit in December 2020.

Among the staff, there is a “common culture” of relying on “custom and practice” as opposed to “laid down procedures and risk assessments.”

There is a history of “insufficient staff” to carry out day-to-day operations.

Two key posts are currently vacant (deputy harbour master and Orkney Ferries manager).

Because of the number of recommendations, and the delay in their implementation, the auditors conclude that “OICHA compliance to Port Marine Safety Code is at best marginal.”

