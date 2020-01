Happy New Year!

January 1, 2020 at 12:01 am

Happy New year from all at The Orcadian.

As we move into 2020, everyone at the company would like to wish our readers, customers and advertisers a very happy new year.

The next edition of The Orcadian will hit the shops on Friday, January 3.

Don’t forget to keep an eye on our website and Facebook account for all the latest on the New Year’s Ba games and pick up a copy on Friday for full reports on the two games as well as other news happening in the county.

