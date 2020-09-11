Hamnavoe House rehab wing to close

September 11, 2020 at 4:07 pm

An NHS Orkney rehabilitation facility, which was set up at Hamnavoe House, in response to COVID-19 has ceased admissions.

NHSO staff who have run the Brinkies Wing facility will return to their core duties from today, Friday.

NHSO interim chief executive Michael Dickson said the model had proven how a dynamic rehabilitation approach could deliver better outcomes for patients.

“This model is something we will look to explore in how we deliver our services forward in line with the Home First principles set out by Scottish Government,” he said.

“We have contingency plans available and, should the facility be required in response to any future Covid surge, we can restart it in fairly short order.”

Gillian Morrison, interim chief officer for Orkney Health and Care, said: “I am pleased we have been able to provide support for NHS Orkney in this way, with the Brinkies Wing serving as a temporary facility for hospital patients requiring rehabilitation before discharge.

“We brought together staff from many parts of our service at short notice who put in a great team effort alongside their NHS colleagues. It is thanks to their flexibility and commitment that we were able to help deliver this important service.”

