Hamnavoe House doors to open

January 21, 2020 at 9:37 am

Hamnavoe House, the new care home in Stromness, will open its doors to the public for the first time later this week.

An open day will take place on Friday, January 24, to give people the chance to take a look around the facility. It will be open between 10am and 2pm and again between 6pm and 8pm.

The £9 million building at Garson will replace St Peter’s House. Residents will move from the old to the new care home over the weeks ahead.

Rachael King, chair of Orkney Islands Council’s Orkney Health and Care committee, said: “Although St Peter’s has served the community well for many years, a new care home for Stromness has been an aspiration for local people.

“Hamnavoe House has modern, state-of-the-art facilities and will provide residents with the highest standards of care in wonderful surroundings – with stunning views across the busy harbour to the town.

“I think folk will be very impressed when they come along for the open day. All involved are looking to providing a warm welcome for residents and staff when they move to their new home.”

Further details and pictures of the brand new facility will appear in The Orcadian on Thursday.

