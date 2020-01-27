Hamnavoe back in service

January 27, 2020 at 3:12 pm

THE Hamnavoe returned to service on the Pentland Firth today, Monday, following her trip to Rosyth for drydock over the previous two weeks, during which time the freight ship Helliar covered on the route.

A NorthLink spokesperson said that all planned work had been completed on the ship, including the installation of “changing places” facilities. These fully accessible facilities have an adult-sized, height adjustable changing bench, a hoist and a centrally placed toilet.

NorthLink have worked closely with the Scottish charity PAMIS to ensure these are to specification, and added that the company is delighted to be the first ferry operator to have these toilets on all passenger vessels.

