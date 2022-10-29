Halloween with Kirkwall BID

advertorial

From ghoulies and ghosties and long-legged beasties

And things that go bump in the night,

From monsters and munchkins and phantoms and ferlies

And trows that would gie us a fright…

From bad-tempered giants and blood-sucking vampires And skeletons dancing a jig,

From banshees and hogboys and demons and dragons

And giants no matter how big…

We won’t run away – no! – we’d rather join in

Ahint the pipe band as they skirl

And parade through the toon with a skrek and a shout:

Have a grand Halloween boys and girls!

Our naughty neepie lanterns have escaped and Kirkwall BID needs your help to find them all!

This year the hunt runs from Thursday, 6th until Monday, 31st October. There are sixtyone to find around the town. Hunt forms can be found at Bruce’s Stores, OTE, The Orcadian Bookshop or alternatively forms can be downloaded from our website: www.kirkwallbid.co.uk. Once you have successfully found thirty or more neepie lanterns, please return your forms to one of the three stores mentioned above. The best news is that three of our superb gift cards worth £30, £20, and £10 are up for grabs. Will you find them all?

And please join us at 2pm on Saturday, 29th for our Horrible Halloween Parade. Starting at William Shearer’s, we’ll march through the town centre, led by the gloriously gory Kirkwall City Pipe Band, admiring the spooktacular window displays as we go. The parade will finish at Laing Street, from where you can join the Papdale East Playpark Association for their Halloween party, which starts at 3pm at King Street Halls. Tickets available at Grooves Toys!

There’s no need to have a costume, but if you’d like to make one please do – the spookier the better. All ages welcome!

