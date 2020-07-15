virus

Hairdressers, pubs and restaurants reopen

July 15, 2020 at 12:35 pm

The most significant easing of lockdown measures takes effect today as hairdressers, pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels reopen for the first time since March.

Nicola Sturgeon said that today’s easing represented the “highest risk” changes so far and urged people remain vigilant and follow public health guidelines.

Scotland’s tourism sector has now reopened, while cinemas, tourist attractions, places of worship and childcare providers can also reopen from today.

A huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes at businesses across Orkney to prepare for this day.

Anti-virus precautions such as personal protective equipment, new appointment systems and hand sanitising stations are now in place.

Customers will also be required to leave contact details as part of the NHS Test and Protect programme.

There has also been an easing of restrictions on attendance at funerals, marriage ceremonies and civil partnership registrations, with a maximum of 20 people permitted.

Share this:

Tweet

