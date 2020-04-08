virus

Guidance on official testing for livestock during COVID-19

April 8, 2020 at 1:15 pm

The Scottish Government have advised on how they will be managing animal health and welfare and avoid the long-term consequences of loss of disease control measures, in the midst of the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

They have issued the following guidance on the need to continue with statutory testing wherever possible:

Provided that you can practice safe social distancing, apply hygiene and sanitation measures and comply with all other standard health and safety requirements, statutory testing should continue for now. This includes:

TB (four-yearly herd tests, post import and breakdown investigation)

BVD annual herd screening (by check test, testing all calves or testing all animals)

Anthrax inquiries

Brucella (post import and abortion reports)

TSE (post-mortem sampling)

Salmonella testing (poultry flocks)

If sampling/testing is impossible due to COVID-19 constraints, herds will be identified as overdue for the statutory test. Anyone unable to carry out a test is asked to document the reason why in case of future audit.

The usual restrictions will apply to herds with overdue TB and BVD testing. These will be reversed as soon as required testing is completed.

Cattle can move direct to an abattoir regardless of their BVD status.

The usual enforcement procedures will be modified or waived as appropriate.

Farmers should avoid risky behaviour and accept that incomplete surveillance may increase the risk of disease. The government is encouraging all farmers to buy animals with care and keep purchased animals separate from the existing herd/flock.

