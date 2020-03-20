virus

Guidance issued on key worker status as OIC establishes childcare provision

March 20, 2020 at 2:41 pm

The head of education in Orkney has urged parents working in key industries such as health and social care and education and childcare to return forms as Orkney Islands Council establishes childcare provision.

Schools and nurseries are to close in Scotland from today to help fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

An application form for key workers has been made available by the local authority on the council website here.

Executive director of education James Wylie said: “The form provides detailed information about key worker categories. We would encourage parents who are key workers to complete this as a matter of urgency so we can establish provision as soon as possible.”

The government has asked parents to keep children at home, wherever possible, and asked schools to remain open only for those children who absolutely need to attend.

Schools, and all childcare providers, are therefore being asked to continue to provide care for a limited number of children — children who are vulnerable, and children whose parents are critical to the Covid-19 response and cannot be safely cared for at home.

If your work is critical to the COVID-19 response, or you work in one of the critical sectors listed below, and you cannot keep your child safe at home then your children will be prioritised for education provision:

Health and social care

Doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, social workers, care workers, and other frontline health and social care staff including volunteers; the support and specialist staff required to maintain the UK’s health and social care sector; those working as part of the health and social care supply chain, including producers and distributers of medicines and medical and personal protective equipment.

Education and childcare

Childcare, support and teaching staff, social workers and those specialist education professionals who must remain active during the COVID-19 response to deliver this approach.

Key public services

Those essential to the running of the justice system, religious staff, charities and workers delivering key frontline services, those responsible for the management of the deceased, and journalists and broadcasters who are providing public service broadcasting.

Local and national government

Administrative occupations essential to the effective delivery of the COVID-19 response, or delivering essential public services, such as the payment of benefits, including in government agencies and arms length bodies.

Food and other necessary goods

Those involved in food production, processing, distribution, sale and delivery, as well as those essential to the provision of other key goods (for example hygienic and veterinary medicines).

Public safety and national security

Police and support staff, Ministry of Defence civilians, contractor and armed forces personnel (those critical to the delivery of key defence and national security outputs and essential to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic), fire and rescue service employees (including support staff), National Crime Agency staff, those maintaining border security, prison and probation staff and other national security roles, including those overseas.

Transport

Those who will keep the air, water, road and rail passenger and freight transport modes operating during the COVID-19 response, including those working on transport systems through which supply chains pass.

Utilities, communication and financial services

Staff needed for essential financial services provision (including but not limited to workers in banks, building societies and financial market infrastructure), the oil, gas, electricity and water sectors (including sewerage), information technology and data infrastructure sector and primary industry supplies to continue during the COVID-19 response, as well as key staff working in the civil nuclear, chemicals, telecommunications (including but not limited to network operations, field engineering, call centre staff, IT and data infrastructure, 999 and 111 critical services), postal services and delivery, payments providers and waste disposal sectors.

If workers think they fall within the critical categories above, they should confirm with their employer that, based on their business continuity arrangements, their specific role is necessary for the continuation of this essential public service.

Mr Wylie said: “In Orkney, all schools, local authority early learning and childcare settings and the Papdale Halls of Residence will close to children and young people from 5pm on Friday.

“Work is underway to put to put provision in place for:

The children of key workers, allowing parents and carers to play their part in the national response to COVID-19.

S4 to S6 pupils, to ensure they can complete course work for national qualifications.

Vulnerable children.

“The Scottish Government has asked us to do this by the end of next week. We will provide an update on progress as soon as we can.

”We are putting measures in place to support vulnerable children, including continued provision of free school meals.

“We are working with partner organisations to determine the key workers who will require childcare provision for children and young people under the age of 16.

