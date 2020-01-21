Groups urged to apply for lottery funding

January 21, 2020 at 7:30 am

Local charities and good causes are being encouraged to apply for funding of over £3 million that has been raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are now open and a whole host of good causes from voluntary groups to community interest companies, as well as registered charities can apply for grants between £500 up to £20,000 until February 4.

The funding will be awarded through three separate trusts which each support projects focussed on different themes:

People’s Postcode Trust looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty

looks to fund projects that are aimed at promoting human rights, combatting discrimination and helping to prevent poverty Postcode Community Trust supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those that look to reduce isolation

supports initiatives working to improve health and wellbeing in communities, including arts and physical recreation projects, as well as those that look to reduce isolation Postcode Local Trust want to hear from groups working on improving biodiversity, green spaces and increasing community access to outdoor space. They also want applications from groups with a project planned for combatting climate change or improving sustainability

Laura Chow, head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “Grassroots good causes are at the heart of communities the length and breadth of Britain.

“Having seen first-hand the positive impact this funding can have, I would encourage local groups to strongly consider applying. With over £3 million in grants available, successful groups will be able to begin or continue their valuable work and reach even more people in their local area.

“The three trusts cover a large variety of projects so I’d urge groups to visit the trust websites and see where their project would best fit!”

For more information you can visit each of the trusts’ websites directly on:

www.postcodetrust.org.uk

www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk

www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk

