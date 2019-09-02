Groatie Hoose targeted by vandals

September 2, 2019 at 4:03 pm

Orkney Islands Council is appealing to members of the public for their help reporting vandalism after damage was done to the historic Groatie Hoose in Tankerness House Gardens.

Over the weekend, an iron grate ripped from a window of the Groatie Hoose, and broken glass and rubbish were left in the garden and seating areas.

The iconic building — which was constructed using ballast from a ship commanded by infamous Orkney pirate John Gow — sits within the walled gardens behind the Orkney Museum.

Its conical roof is decorated with shells including European cowries, locally known as “groatie buckies”.

This is the second time the attraction has been targeted by vandals this summer, and follows on from a spate of vandalism last year which resulted in extensive damage to the gardens.

The council’s sport and leisure service manager, Garry Burton, is asking the public for help in protecting the county’s play and leisure spaces from misuse and vandalism.

“Tankerness House Gardens is a favoured spot for locals and visitors alike. Local charity the Blide Trust put a lot of work into ensuring the gardens are kept up to a high standard and are a peaceful and welcoming place to relax and rewind in. Sadly, there seems to be an ongoing problem of anti-social behaviour in the gardens.

“If people hear or see something and are concerned, please notify the police immediately. We take damage to the facilities we oversee on behalf of the community very seriously — damage is reported to the police and anyone caught in the act is at risk of prosecution.”

