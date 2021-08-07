Groatie Buckie bonanza!

August 7, 2021 at 9:30 am

Kirkwall BID’s genuine seaside experience to the centre of town opened to the public has been a resounding success so far according to organisers — and one of the biggest attractions has been a groatie buckie hunt like no other!

Complete with golden sands, deck chairs and miniature crazy golf, Costa Del Kirkwall has transformed the carpark by the Kirk Green on Broad Street into an urban beach paradise. While an initial 100 copper groatie buckies, donated by Ortak, were hidden in the sand, their popularity has prompted the company to donate a further 200 shells!

This free town centre event aims to bring a splash of colour to the heart of Kirkwall as a safe, outdoor meeting space to enjoy with friends and family.

It is open until Monday at 4pm — make sure you don’t miss out on the fun!

