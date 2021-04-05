Gritter crews forecast busy Tuesday as wintry weather continues

April 5, 2021 at 9:33 pm

Efforts by Orkney’s gritter crew to help make the county’s main roads safe for travel are set to continue into tomorrow morning, with further snow and strong winds forecast.

According to Orkney Islands Council (OIC), the gritting team are due to resume duties at 6am on Tuesday, after a busy Monday treating road surfaces across the Mainland.

However, OIC have urged drivers to remain cautious. Folk are being advised to in a manner appropriate to road conditions, and to allow extra time for journeys.

A council spokeswoman said, this evening, Monday: “Treating the roads is not always a magic cure, especially as temperatures dip and black ice is a possibility.

“All routes are passable, just take care.

“Further snow is forecast and with the strong winds driving conditions will be hazardous during the showers.”

